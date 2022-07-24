Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Could Still Leave Chelsea For Barcelona

Chelsea have had their hands full with transfer business this summer and it doesn't seem to be changing any time soon, as Cesar Azpilicueta makes a decision on his future.

The right-back has been rumoured with a move to Barcelona since the beginning of the year, but with not receiving the definite go-ahead from Thomas Tuchel and co, his plans have stalled.

Azpilicueta with a kiss for the Champions League trophy IMAGO / Sportimage

The Blues captain is up with Marcos Alonso for players who want a move to the La Liga side, so Tuchel has been cautious about who he lets go, with securing a replacement high up on his list of conditions.

Both fullbacks were substituted on, during their 4-0 defeat versus Arsenal, which suggests they're perhaps not in the German's long-term plans and an update from Gerard Romero has provided some insight.

The Spanish journalist reported that the 32-year-old believes he will be able to exit for Barca eventually, and that head coach Xavi is playing a key role to make the switch happen.

Both fullbacks celebrating the Super Cup with Kepa Arrizabalaga. IMAGO / NurPhoto

The potential deal would conclude €4m fixed plus €2m in bonuses, after Chelsea vowed to not let the defender depart West London for a cut-price fee, according to The Guardian, despite his contract expiring in 2023.

Barcelona have been the bane of Todd Boehly's existence all summer having already taken Andreas Christensen for free, hijacked their Raphinha deal and are now looking to do the same with Sevilla's Jules Kounde, so maybe Azpilicueta won't be packing for Catalonia just yet.

