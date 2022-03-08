Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Doesn't Want to Upset Chelsea Amid Barcelona Links

Cesar Azpilicueta does not want to upset Chelsea ahead of a potential move to FC Barcelona at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Blues skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and could be set for a Stamford Bridge exit.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Azpilicueta wants to remain on good terms with Chelsea even if he is to depart the club.

This comes after Chelsea were frustrated by Andreas Christensen as he has refused to sign an extension so far and it looks like Christensen will be a Barcelona player this week after completing the first part of his medical last week..

It was previously reported that Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

And now, as per Mundo Deportivo, Azpilicueta does not want to upset Chelsea.

The report states: "Whilst he’s keen on the move to Spain, the club captain knows Chelsea have an option to extend his contract by a further year and he would rather settle things amicably than force his way out."

This could result in Barcelona paying a fee for the Chelsea defender, allowing him to repay the club for the faith shown in him.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain previously and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

However, it looks like the captain could follow Christensen to Barcelona.

