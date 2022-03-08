Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Doesn't Want to Upset Chelsea Amid Barcelona Links

Cesar Azpilicueta does not want to upset Chelsea ahead of a potential move to FC Barcelona at the end of the season, according to reports.

The Blues skipper is out of contract at the end of the season and could be set for a Stamford Bridge exit.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, Azpilicueta wants to remain on good terms with Chelsea even if he is to depart the club.

imago1010231644h

This comes after Chelsea were frustrated by Andreas Christensen as he has refused to sign an extension so far and it looks like Christensen will be a Barcelona player this week after completing the first part of his medical last week..

It was previously reported that Barcelona are pursuing a swoop for not only Christensen, but also Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

And now, as per Mundo Deportivo, Azpilicueta does not want to upset Chelsea.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1010231579h

The report states: "Whilst he’s keen on the move to Spain, the club captain knows Chelsea have an option to extend his contract by a further year and he would rather settle things amicably than force his way out."

This could result in Barcelona paying a fee for the Chelsea defender, allowing him to repay the club for the faith shown in him.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was asked about the future of his captain previously and he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

However, it looks like the captain could follow Christensen to Barcelona.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1010376227h
News

Mateo Kovacic Outlines Chelsea's End of Season Ambitions Following Carabao Cup Final Defeat

By Nick Emms30 minutes ago
imago1009585770h
Features/Opinions

Comment: Why Chelsea Don't Need to Be Concerned About Andreas Christensen Joining Barcelona

By Joel Middleton37 minutes ago
imago1010265082h
News

Mateo Kovacic Reflects on Chelsea's 'Unlucky' Run of Domestic Cup Final Defeats

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1010082576h
Transfer News

Report: Borussia Dortmund Cannot Afford Timo Werner's Wages Amid Chelsea Rumours

By Nick Emms1 hour ago
imago1006966160h
News

Mateo Kovacic Hails Chelsea's 'Amazing Striker' Romelu Lukaku

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010365217h
News

Reece James, Thiago Silva & Christian Pulisic Named in Premier League Team of the Week After Burnley Win

By Nick Emms2 hours ago
imago1010365953h
News

Mateo Kovacic Hails Thomas Tuchel for Improved Role in Chelsea Midfield

By Nick Emms3 hours ago
imago1008894018h
Transfer News

Report: Andreas Christensen Ignored Father's Wishes to Leave Chelsea & Sign for Barcelona

By Nick Emms3 hours ago