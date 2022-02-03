Report: Barcelona Eye Summer Move for Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been identified as Barcelona's 'chosen one' for this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season which will, as it stands, see him leave on a free transfer following ten years at Chelsea.

Azpilicueta is holding out for a three-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are claimed to only be willing to offer an initial one-year deal with the option of a further year.

IMAGO / PA Images

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spain international, and terms of a two-year contract plus the option of another year have been reported to be put on the table to the Chelsea captain.

As the summer nears, Barcelona's efforts to lure the versatile defender to Spain continue and grow by the day. Sport report that Azpilicueta is the 'chosen one' to reinforce Barcelona's right-back position next season.

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

IMAGO / PA Images

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

