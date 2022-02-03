Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsTransfer NewsMatch CoverageFeatures/OpinionsSI.COM
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Report: Barcelona Eye Summer Move for Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has been identified as Barcelona's 'chosen one' for this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season which will, as it stands, see him leave on a free transfer following ten years at Chelsea. 

Azpilicueta is holding out for a three-year contract extension at Stamford Bridge, but the Blues are claimed to only be willing to offer an initial one-year deal with the option of a further year.

imago1009393752h (1)

Barcelona have been heavily linked with the Spain international, and terms of a two-year contract plus the option of another year have been reported to be put on the table to the Chelsea captain. 

As the summer nears, Barcelona's efforts to lure the versatile defender to Spain continue and grow by the day. Sport report that Azpilicueta is the 'chosen one' to reinforce Barcelona's right-back position next season.

Read More

Thomas Tuchel wants to keep hold of his club captain but the right-sides central defender has yet to make any decisions over his future at Stamford Bridge.

Azpilicueta said last month: "As I always said, I feel I have the trust and confidence of the club and now I am focused on every game. They are very tough games and I am enjoying the moment.

imago1009114651h

"Eventually the moment will come, but I am fully focused on hopefully getting as many trophies as we can and then we will see.

"I cannot say anything more than that I am really committed and have a lot of things ahead in the coming months and hopefully we can have a very good season."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

imago1009393752h (1)
Transfer News

Report: Barcelona Eye Summer Move for Cesar Azpilicueta on Free Transfer

2 minutes ago
imago1008820812h
News

Saul Niguez: Chelsea Need to Take Opportunity in FA Cup to Win Important Plymouth Tie

42 minutes ago
imago1007320525h
Features/Opinions

The Jordan Houghton Interview: Former Chelsea Midfielder Reflects On Fond Blues Memories Ahead of Stamford Bridge Return With Plymouth Argyle

2 hours ago
imago1009015743h (2)
Features/Opinions

Why Plymouth Argyle Shouldn't Be Surprised If Chelsea Go Full Strength for FA Cup Tie

15 hours ago
imago1009014490h (1)
News

Saul Niguez Understands Reasons for Limited Chelsea Game Time Under Thomas Tuchel

16 hours ago
imago1009159513h
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Ready to Make Summer Offer for Juventus' Matthijs De Ligt

17 hours ago
imago1009393901h
Transfer News

Report: Thomas Tuchel Makes Chelsea Summer Transfer Request to Pursue Eder Militao

20 hours ago
imago1009362431h
News

Chelsea Begin Preparations for Club World Cup Ahead of Semi-Final Tie in Abu Dhabi

21 hours ago