Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Had Verbal Agreement With Barcelona Before Chelsea Sanctions

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta had a verbal agreement with Barcelona to move to the La Liga side in the summer before the Blues were placed under restrictions following the sanctioning of Roman Abramovich, according to reports.

The Russian has been forced to list Chelsea for sale after the United Kingdom Government and European Union placed him on the list of sanctions.

This led to Chelsea being unable to offer contract extensions to players, despite Azpilicueta triggering a clause which will see him remain at Stamford Bridge next season.

As per Nathan Gissing, Azpilicueta had agreed to join Barcelona before the sanctions were put in place at Chelsea.

It has since been reported that Azpilicueta is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution', with it believed that the Spanish international has made it clear for some time now that he wants to play for the Catalan side next season.

Despite this, reports earlier in the month suggested that due to his recent contract extension, he is unlikely to join Barcelona as they wanted to sign him on a free transfer.

But there is still a belief that the player himself would want to join the Catalan side, with manager Xavi asking the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season.

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for Azpilicueta as Chelsea prepare for life under new ownership, who could grant him a departure.

