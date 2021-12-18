Report: Cesar Azpilicueta & Marcos Alonso Ready to Leave Chelsea Ahead of 2022 World Cup

Chelsea defenders Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso are ready to leave the club to give themselves the best chance of making the Spain squad for the 2022 World Cup, according to reports.

The World Cup takes place in Qatar next year and players are already focusing on their places in their respective national squads for the tournament.

Azpilicueta is out of contract at the end of the season and is yet to agree a new deal with Chelsea, leaving him currently open to agree a pre-contract with a foreign club from January 1.

IMAGO / Sportimage

While Alonso, also of Spanish nationality, is out of contract in 2023, but the pair are ready to depart Stamford Bridge following their latest actions.

As per the Transfer Window Podcast, the Blues pair have told their representatives to look for new clubs which could offer them regular game time to boost their chances of making the World Cup squad.

IMAGO / Buzzi

Whether Chelsea would be open to letting either of the pair go in January remains to be seen, especially due to their current injury and Covid-19 problems within their camp.

Chelsea have four defenders out of contract at the end of the season - Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Thiago Silva - but boss Tuchel isn't concerned by the uncertainty hanging over the quartet.

He said earlier this month: "All of these players know very well how much we appreciate them, which big role they play in our plans and the presence of this team and this club.

IMAGO / PA Images

"They are very aware of it and will not slow it away like this. Of course it is their right now to do things, but it is also their right to stay with us and create a future, to be part of the future of Chelsea football club.

"We are honoured with patience, we are honoured with confidence and we are honoured with a trust and good relationship between the players and the staff, the players and the club. This is how it should be.”

Barcelona have been linked with both Azpilicueta and Alonso.

