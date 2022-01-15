Report: Cesar Azpilicueta New Chelsea Contract Demands Revealed

Cesar Azpilicueta's demands for a new Chelsea contract have been revealed, according to reports.

The Blues captain has been at the club since 2012 and is therefore in his tenth season at the west London side.

However, his current deal at Chelsea is set to expire at the end of the season and he has been attracting interest from clubs who may wish to sign him should he leave.

IMAGO / PA Images

According to Sport, via Sport Witness, the demands Azpilicueta has, should the club want to extend his stay at the European Champions, have been revealed.

The Spanish international is asking for a new two year deal at Chelsea, as well as the option to extend it for a further 12 months.

However, such a demand has been described as 'far from the possibilities' for the club and he is therefore closer to leaving than staying.

Barcelona have the been the club most notably linked with the defender, and are also believed to be interested in Azpilicueta's fellow teammates Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

IMAGO / PA Images

The 32-year-old joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012, and has since made 454 appearances in all competitions.

He has scored 14 goals and assisted a further 56 from defence, as well as becoming one of the club's most successful players.

Azpilicueta has won winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

Chelsea have already extended Thiago Silva's deal in west London, but it is yet to be seen if Azpilicueta will remain at the European Champions.

