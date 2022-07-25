Skip to main content

Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Still Hopes To Move To Barcelona Regardless of Jules Kounde Situation

The Spain International is still wishing to finish this summer in his home country with negotiations still ongoing between the Catalan club and Chelsea.

Sports Journalist Helena Condis Edo has reported that the Blues veteran still hopes for an exit from Stamford Bridge this summer after a drawn-out conversations between the two clubs.

The 32-year-old has played for the London outfit for 10 years, having won multiples major accolades including the Premier League and the Champions league.

This wouldn't be the only departing Chelsea defender this window. Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger have both left the club for Barcelona and Real Madrid respectively.

This has left the London club very bare at the back. The outfit have partially solved this through the recent signing of Napoli star Kalidou Koulibaly. However, especially with the likely loss of club captain Azpilicueta, it won't be enough for the oncoming Premier League season.

Cesar Azpilicueta Champions League Trophy

Chelsea have had interest in several defenders across the top five leagues. Players the club have been rumoured to be interested in range from Sevilla star Jules Kounde to Manchester City ace Nathan Ake.

There is less than two weeks left until the start of the 2022/23 season, but the transfer window will remain open until 1st September.

