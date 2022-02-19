Chelsea are expected to give Cesar Azpilicueta their blessing should he opt to leave the club for Barcelona this summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old, who is currently set to leave at the end of the season when his contract expires, has yet to make a final decision over his future amid interest from Spain.

Azpilicueta has an offer of a two-year deal plus a further year on the table from Barcelona, with the Chelsea captain yet to hold a formal meeting with the Blues.

He has now won it all with Chelsea following his 2012 arrival from Marseille after their Club World Cup triumph in Abu Dhabi last week.

IMAGO / News Images

Azpilicueta has remained coy on his future insisting it isn't the right time to talk about it as he focuses on the on-the-field matters.

But as per the Times, Azpilicueta is 'seriously considering' leaving for Spain this summer, but he would go with Chelsea's backing.

They report that there is an expectation that Thomas Tuchel's side, who want to keep him, would give their blessing to a departure to the Camp Nou.

Barcelona have made a 'serious approach' with boss Xavi keen to add the Spain international to his defensive ranks.

IMAGO / PA Images

Tuchel wants futures to be resolved immediately otherwise he doesn't want it to be in his thinking, confirming talks are taking place with Azpilicueta behind closed doors.

As quoted by the Mail, the Blues head coach said: "The future of the players I like to be resolved immediately or not to even be in discussion.

"I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube