Report: Cesar Azpilicueta Unlikely to Join Barcelona After Chelsea Contract Extension

There is a 'sensation' that Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta will not join Barcelona in the summer as they wanted him on a free transfer and would now have to pay a fee, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season but has reached the number of games to see his deal automatically extended.

As per Sport, via Sport Witness, it is unlikely that Azpilicueta will join Barcelona.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

The report states that there is some ‘convincing’ at Barcelona that he will not arrive at the Spanish side this summer

There is reportedly a ‘sensation’ that Azpilicueta won’t leave Chelsea because despite the strong interest, their big hope was signing the player for free. Thomas Tuchel's side would now demand a fee for Azpilicueta if he is to leave in the summer and Xavi's team may not be willing to pay this.

Tuchel confirmed that his captain's contract has been extended and admitted that he was confident he will remain a Chelsea player.

IMAGO / Just Pictures

He said: “I knew it was going to happen because I knew the amount of games before it was going to happen. It was so close.

"It’s a good thing, we were aware of it. It’s good news for us. We have a contract, he’s our captain, it’s a very high possibility he will stay.

“Well, I knew it all the time that this is very likely to happen because he is a regular starter with us. I knew the amount of games we needed to make him stay, to make his contract continue or extend.

"That’s why I am very happy, you know how much I rely on him and how much impact he has in this group and this club. It’s very good news for us.”

