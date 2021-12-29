Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'Very Close' to Leaving Chelsea for Barcelona Next Summer

Cesar Azpilicueta is on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign for Barcelona on a free transfer next summer, according to reports.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and could leave Chelsea after ten years following his £7 million switch from Marseille back in 2012.

Azpilicueta has become a club legend following his time at Stamford Bridge. So far, he has played 449 times for the Blues, winning two Premier League titles, two Europa League titles, one FA Cup, one League Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, and the biggest one of them all - the UEFA Champions League.

IMAGO / PA Images

It's believed Chelsea want Azpilicueta to stay at the club and are willing to offer a further year beyond next summer, however the Spaniard wants more than a one-year contract extension.

Barcelona have shown interest in the Chelsea skipper and as per Gerard Romero, he is now 'very close' to agreeing a switch to the Camp Nou next summer.

An agreement has been made in principle and only a 'few personal issues' can change the course of a transfer at the end of the season.

IMAGO / News Images

Should Azpilicueta leave, it will mean a new club captain will have to be named, as well as a new defender is likely to arrive through the doors in west London - Jules Kounde has been heavily linked.

Head coach Thomas Tuchel has always been full of praise for his captain, and earlier in December wasn't concerned about his uncertain future in the capital.

"I don’t see any problem here," Tuchel told the official Chelsea website regarding his contract situation. "The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

