Report: Cesar Azpilicueta 'Wating for New Chelsea Owners' to Ask for Transfer Amid Barcelona Interest

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta is waiting for the club to have new owners in place before asking for a transfer amid interest from Barcelona, according to reports in Spain.

The defender has been heavily linked with a move to Xavi's side and could still join the Catalan club despite having his Chelsea contract extension triggered.

As per Mundo Deportivo, via Sport Witness, the Spaniard is waiting for new owners to ask for a move away from Chelsea.

IMAGO / Uk Sports Pics Ltd

Todd Boehly's consortium have signed the paperwork to be named as the new owners, succeeding Roman Abramovich, and are waiting for approval from the Premier League and UK Government.

It was previously revealed that he is set to speak to the directors at Chelsea in order to 'find a solution' once the takeover is complete, with Barcelona manager Xavi asking the club to 'make an effort' to secure his services for next season

Mundo Deportivo continue to report that Barcelona would be willing to pay a fee for Azpilicueta as they 'love' his versatility as he can operate both as a full-back and in central defence.

IMAGO / News Images

It remains to be seen as to what the future holds for the Chelsea captain, who has been error prone of late and could leave the club.

A swap deal for Azpilicueta and Chelsea teammate Marcos Alonso has been discussed, with the Blues reportedly interested in Sergino Dest and Neto from Barcelona.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen are set for Chelsea departures, both heading to La Liga with Real Madrid and Barcelona, and their captain Azpilicueta could join them in Spain.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube