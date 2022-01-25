Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's Barcelona Transfer 'Done' Ahead of Chelsea Departure

Cesar Azpilicueta's summer move to Barcelona is 'done' as he looks set to depart Chelsea at the end of the season, according to reports in Spain.

The 32-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and looks likely to depart amid interest in his home country.

As per elchiringuitotv, Azpilicueta to Barcelona in the summer is 'done'.

The report continues to state that he will sign for three seasons, with one of those as an option (two seasons + additional optional year).

This comes after Fabrizio Romano reported the same news, with Barcelona offering a two-year deal with an option of a further year.

Back in December 2021, Thomas Tuchel was asked about Azpilicueta's future, revealing that he was not concerned about a potential departure.

"I don’t see any problem here. The situation between Azpi, me and the club is very clear. He is our captain. He has all possibilities to stay here as long as possible and become the legend he already is. He is a fantastic captain and a fantastic player."

However, it now looks like he will be leaving the club despite Tuchel's earlier optimism.

The Spanish international had asked Chelsea for a new two year deal as well as the option to extend it for a further 12 months but the club have been unwilling to meet his demands, which Barcelona would offer.

The club captain will go down as a Chelsea legend, having won all that there is to win during his time in London and if he departs, he will be remembered fondly after amassing over 450 apperances in Blue.

