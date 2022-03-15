Skip to main content
Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's Chelsea Contract to be Extended Amid Barcelona Interest

Cesar Azpilicueta's contract at Chelsea is set to be extended amid long-term interest from Barcelona, according to reports.

The Blues captain joined the side from Marseille in 2012, and has become one of the club's most successful players in its history.

His contract in west London is set to expire at the end of the season, along with fellow centre-backs Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen.

According to Goal, the Blues are set to renew his deal at the club which would therefore prevent Barcelona from signing him as a free agent.

There is a clause in his current contract that will allow the World and European Champions to extend his time at Stamford Bridge should he meet a certain number of appearances.

The report suggests that he is close to hitting this figure and he could therefore stay at the club beyond the current season.

It is also believed that such an extension would be able to take place, despite the recent sanctions imposed on current owner Roman Abramovich by the UK Government.

After it was revealed that the La Liga giants had secured Christensen for next season, the Catalan side wanted to progress their talks with Azpilicueta in the hopes of adding a second Chelsea player to their squad for the new campaign.

Blues boss Thomas Tuchel recently commented on the contract situation surrounding the captain as he said: "I think the contract situation with Azpi is pretty clear. At the moment we deal with it and Azpi deals with it very professionally. We are on it behind closed doors.

"He is super important. He gets better with every game he plays and he leads by example.

"He embodies everything that Chelsea stands for - being relentless, being humble, but being a warrior at the same time."

