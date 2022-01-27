Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's New Contract Duration Demand is Stumbling Block to Chelsea Deal

Skip to main content
Report: Cesar Azpilicueta's Contract Length Demand is Stumbling Block in Chelsea Future

Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta's new contract duration demand is proving to be a stumbling block in talks between him and the club, according to reports. 

The Blues defender is in the final six months of his current deal in west London, having joined in 2012 from Marseille. 

He is now able to speak to other clubs over a potential move, but could be willing to stay at Chelsea should the club agree to his demands. 

imago1009393752h

According to The Telegraph, Azpilicueta's request to extend his stay at Chelsea by a further three years is believed to be an issue.

The club are known to be hesitant to offer players in their 30s such long contracts so the captain's demands for a new contract do not meet the Blues board's policy.

Read More

Azpilicueta has been heavily linked with a move to La Liga giants Barcelona since the January transfer window opened, and they are believed to be able to offer the 32-year-old the contract duration he desires.

Other reports have suggested that he and the Catalan side have already reached a full agreement for a summer move, but this has been disputed elsewhere.

imago1009370799h

Since arriving nearly ten years ago Azpilicueta has made 456 appearances for the Blues, scoring 14 goals and assisting a further 56 in all competitions.

He has become one of the club's most successful players, collecting winners' medals in the Premier League, Champions League, Europa League, Super Cup, FA Cup and League Cup.

The defender is one of three centre-backs who could leave Chelsea at the end of the season, with Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen set to leave should they not sign new deals.

