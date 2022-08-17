Skip to main content

Report: Cesare Casadei Set To Complete Chelsea Move This Evening

Chelsea have all but completed the signing of promising youngster Cesare Casadei from Inter Milan with the player set to travel to London tonight to undertake his medical with the club.

Early this morning, Fabrizio Romano reported that Chelsea had secured a deal worth £16m to secure the signing of Casadei who will arrive at Cobham for his medical later today.

The 19-year old Italian midfielder's arrival at Stamford Bridge will be promising news for Chelsea fans, with first choice midfielders N'Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic having previous injury issues that will be of concern to manager Thomas Tuchel.

Thomas Tuchel

Thomas Tuchel is keen on bolstering his side's midfield depth

Chelsea will be welcoming a seriously talented player to their ranks who is well regarded for his goalscoring ability, having racked up 17 goals for Inter's league-winning youth team in 2021/22. At 6ft1, he is also well regarded for his heading ability as well as keeping control of the midfield.

Chelsea had to fight off plenty of competition for Casadei, beating Arsenal, Nice, Sassuolo and Torino to secure the player's signature.

Cesare Casadei

Casadei is one of Inter Milan's most promising players

Casadei is set to become Chelsea's fourth Under-20 signing this summer after Carney Chukwuemeka, Gabriel Slonina and Omari Hutchinson, with the Blues keen on building a team for the future under Todd Boehly's new era of ownership.

