Report: Chelsea '100 Per Cent' Made €100M Federico Chiesa Offer to Juventus

A bid went in for the Euro 2020 star but was refused.

Chelsea '100 per cent' made an offer worth €100 million for Juventus and Italy star Federico Chiesa this summer, according to reports.

Chelsea were keen to bring in the Italian after a fantastic campaign in the international tournament that saw his side lift the trophy at Wembley.

As per Florian Pettenberg via Sports Illustrated, Chelsea definitely made a bid for Chiesa worth up to €100 million.

It was previously reported that Chelsea had opened talks for the 23-year-old but these were rubbished by Juventus.

"Liverpool and Chelsea made a bid for Federico Chiesa. Chelsea 100% bid €100 million, I don't know the amount that Liverpool bid. Juventus turned down the bids and Chiesa wants to stay at Juve,” said the journalist.

The Italians value Chiesa at €100 million but are not open to talks regarding selling the forward this summer as Chelsea made an ambitious bid for the Euro 2020 star.

Chiesa made the Euro 2020 Team of the Tournament alongside Chelsea star Jorginho and the Blues wanted to reunite the pair in London ahead of the new season.

Chelsea are in the market for a goalscorer as Thomas Tuchel looks to bolster his Champions League winning squad and the addition of Chiesa would have sent shockwaves around Europe.

The Blues' attention is now on Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland as the club look to sign a striker this window.

What Thomas Tuchel has said on summer acquisitions

“Two or three (signings) could be very, very good. It’s a constant thing to never deny change; that you always bring new energy, new guys who question the old beliefs, who challenge everybody in the training and in matches, so I think it’s a good thing.

"We don’t need another seven and another complete turnover because it’s also our job to keep on improving, because we have still a young squad and it’s not about stealing from them the chance to prove it again, that they are capable of growing and evolving. But we have some ideas, of course, to make the group stronger, and I think this can always be a positive thing to challenge all of us."

