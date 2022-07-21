Report: Chelsea £55 Million Bid 'In Line' With Sevilla's Expectations

Chelsea's pursuit of Sevilla defender Jules Kounde is nearing the finish line, with a Fabrizio Romano report early Thursday morning speaking of the London club's optimism regarding the deal

If reports are to be believed, Jules Kounde looks set to be the latest Chelsea arrival this summer, following their recent acquisition of defender Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Fabrizio Romano's latest on the transfer of the Frenchman detailed Chelsea's growing optimism surrounding this deal. Chelsea placed a bid of around £55 million on Wednesday and Romano is claiming that the structure of this bid is 'in line' with Sevilla's expectations.

The Blues now feel confident that an agreement can be reached, based on this development. They are still waiting on the call from the Spanish club to proceed with this transfer, with Thursday being seen as a 'key day' in this transfer.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

Chelsea have offered a contract until 2027 to the Frenchman and personal terms should not be a problem.

Barcelona are interested in the player as well, though they have not formalized this interest by way of a bid. The club is still in contact with Kounde and will have to make a decision quickly regarding making a bid, considering Chelsea's bid is structured to Sevilla's liking.

Photo by Antonio Pozo / PRESSINPHOTO

With Sevilla hoping to conclude this transfer this week before they depart for Portugal, it is very possible Chelsea can wrap this transfer up in the coming days.

