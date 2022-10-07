Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Absolutely' Do Not Want To Extend N'Golo Kante's Contract

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea 'Absolutely' Do Not Want To Extend N'Golo Kante's Contract

Chelsea do not want to extend the contract of N'Golo Kante.

It looks like N'Golo Kante's time at Chelsea is coming to an end, as the club do not want to extend the player's contract. Kante wants a lot longer than Chelsea are currently willing to offer, and the club will not pander to the wants of the player due to his age and injury history.

Kante has barely featured for Chelsea this season, and due to his age and the way his career has panned out in the last few seasons, the club are happy to let him leave and not offer him the four-year deal he craves.

The player is happy in London, but Chelsea are not keen to extend.

N'Golo Kante

Chelsea do not want to extend Kante's contract.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Chelsea absolutely do not want to extend N'Golo Kante's contract when it expires this summer, and the player may be set to leave the club on a free transfer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The injury record and age of Kante is likely the deciding factor in the eyes of the people behind the scenes at Chelsea, and they do not want to extend the contract to the amount of years the midfielder is requesting.

N'Golo Kante

Kante wants to stay in London, but reports linking him to Arsenal are said to be untrue and have no concrete evidence behind them.

The player is likely to run down his contract this season, before leaving Chelsea next summer.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Christian Pulisic and Ronaldo
Match Coverage

Chelsea Release Manchester United Premier League Fixture Update

By Melissa Edwards
Jude Bellingham
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea 'Top Favourites' To Sign Jude Bellingham Next Summer

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Vivell
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Vivell Set To Join Chelsea As Technical Director

By Dylan McBennett
MArc Cucurella
Match Coverage

Chelsea Team News: Marc Cucurella, N'Golo Kante And Wesley Fofana

By Dylan McBennett
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang vs Crystal Palace
Transfer News

Report: PSG In Talks With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Entourage

By Dylan McBennett
Mateo Kovacic
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers Predictions: Chelsea Vs Wolves

By Luka Foley
Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge
Match Coverage

Premier League: Chelsea Vs Wolves Match Preview

By Luka Foley
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Tottenham Set To Rival Chelsea For Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett