Report: Chelsea 'Absolutely' Do Not Want To Extend N'Golo Kante's Contract

It looks like N'Golo Kante's time at Chelsea is coming to an end, as the club do not want to extend the player's contract. Kante wants a lot longer than Chelsea are currently willing to offer, and the club will not pander to the wants of the player due to his age and injury history.

Kante has barely featured for Chelsea this season, and due to his age and the way his career has panned out in the last few seasons, the club are happy to let him leave and not offer him the four-year deal he craves.

The player is happy in London, but Chelsea are not keen to extend.

According to French journalist Santi Aouna, Chelsea absolutely do not want to extend N'Golo Kante's contract when it expires this summer, and the player may be set to leave the club on a free transfer.

The injury record and age of Kante is likely the deciding factor in the eyes of the people behind the scenes at Chelsea, and they do not want to extend the contract to the amount of years the midfielder is requesting.

Kante wants to stay in London, but reports linking him to Arsenal are said to be untrue and have no concrete evidence behind them.

The player is likely to run down his contract this season, before leaving Chelsea next summer.

