Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Academy Player Jude Soonsup-Bell May Leave The Club

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Chelsea Academy Player Jude Soonsup-Bell May Leave The Club

Chelsea academy starlet Jude Soonsup-Bell may leave the club soon, with a host of Premier League clubs showing interest.

As Chelsea chase a Jude who plays his football in Germany, they may be about to lose the Jude that plays football in their very own back yard. Academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell may leave the club soon.

Soonsup-Bell's first-team career has not taken off despite making his debut 11 months ago against Brentford in the FA Cup, with them 45 minutes the only minutes of his senior Chelsea career.

With a host of Premier League clubs interested, the Chelsea centre-forward may be set to leave the club.

Jude Soonsup-Bell

Jude Soonsup-Bell could leave Chelsea.

According to the Athletic, Jude Soonsup-Bell could leave the club, as he is frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities since he made that sole appearance against Brentford.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is not as if Chelsea are afraid of giving academy talent a chance, with both Lewis Hall and Armando Broja starting today's game against Newcastle, but Soonsup-Bell has not been afford the same chances.

The player's contract runs out at the end of the season, and a host of Premier League clubs are swarming around the situation to see if they can sign the highly rated starlet to their side.

Jude Soonsup-Bell

A host of Premier League clubs have interest in Jude Soonsup-Bell.

Manchester City in particular have interest in the player, as they continue their goal of signing the best young players in the world.

Chelsea will have to move quick if they want to keep Jude Soonsup-Bell at the club, and they may regret allowing him to leave.

Read More Chelsea Stories

Mason Mount
Transfer News

Report: Mason Mount's Chelsea Contract Talks Hit A Stalemate

By Dylan McBennett
Conor Gallagher
Transfer News

Newcastle United vs Chelsea: Player Ratings

By Dylan McBennett
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Are Willing To Try Again For Rafael Leao

By Dylan McBennett
Christopher Nkunku
Transfer News

Report: Christopher Nkunku 'Happy' To Join Chelsea

By Stephen Smith
Conor Gallagher for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge
Media

'He's Worked Really Hard' - Graham Potter On Conor Gallagher

By Stephen Smith
Rafael Leao
Transfer News

Report: Chelsea Following The Situation Of Rafael Leao Closely

By Dylan McBennett
Endrick
Transfer News

Report: Endrick's Current Preference Is To Join Chelsea

By Dylan McBennett
Chelsea
Match Coverage

Chelsea Transfer Room Writers' Predictions: Newcastle United Vs Chelsea

By Luka Foley