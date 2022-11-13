Report: Chelsea Academy Player Jude Soonsup-Bell May Leave The Club

As Chelsea chase a Jude who plays his football in Germany, they may be about to lose the Jude that plays football in their very own back yard. Academy star Jude Soonsup-Bell may leave the club soon.

Soonsup-Bell's first-team career has not taken off despite making his debut 11 months ago against Brentford in the FA Cup, with them 45 minutes the only minutes of his senior Chelsea career.

With a host of Premier League clubs interested, the Chelsea centre-forward may be set to leave the club.

Jude Soonsup-Bell could leave Chelsea. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

According to the Athletic, Jude Soonsup-Bell could leave the club, as he is frustrated with a lack of first-team opportunities since he made that sole appearance against Brentford.

It is not as if Chelsea are afraid of giving academy talent a chance, with both Lewis Hall and Armando Broja starting today's game against Newcastle, but Soonsup-Bell has not been afford the same chances.

The player's contract runs out at the end of the season, and a host of Premier League clubs are swarming around the situation to see if they can sign the highly rated starlet to their side.

A host of Premier League clubs have interest in Jude Soonsup-Bell. IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

Manchester City in particular have interest in the player, as they continue their goal of signing the best young players in the world.

Chelsea will have to move quick if they want to keep Jude Soonsup-Bell at the club, and they may regret allowing him to leave.

