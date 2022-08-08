Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Ace Callum Hudson-Odoi Attracts Suitors From Across Europe

The 21-year-old is reported to have 20 teams interested in his services as the transfer window's final month continues.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has played at Chelsea since 2007, playing his way through the youth system and finding a spot on the first team.

The star has made 126 appearances for the Blues' first team, but recently has struggled for minutes and it is reported that the star is interested in plying his trade away from Stamford Bridge next season.

Callum Hudson-Odoi

According to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth, as many as 20 clubs are interested in the England International's talents.

As per the report, the outfits range from the Premier League, with rumours circulating over Leicester and Southampton's interest in him, to the Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

The player has only ever played in another teams strip for his country, as the Englishman has not even been on loan away from Cobham.

Chelsea have already lost the services of two forwards this summer, with Timo Werner and Romelu Lukaku returning to their former clubs RB Leipzig and Inter Milan respectively.

Timo Werner

This summer could prove to be an important one for the young star as he is out of favour with manager Thomas Tuchel.

The Chelsea man failed to make the matchday squad in the team's first Premier League outing of the season against Frank Lampard's Everton, despite travelling to Merseyside.

A move could be what is needed to reignite the attacker's career.

