Report: Chelsea Achieved 'Main Goal' Lukaku in Summer Transfer Window

Chelsea have achieved their 'main goal' this summer by securing Romelu Lukaku earlier in the transfer window and anything else would be a 'bonus', according to reports.

The Blues were looking for a goalscorer and got their man in Lukaku.

As per Nizaar Kinsella, the Blues were happy with their window after signing Lukaku and any other additions were a 'bonus'.

It was no secret that Chelsea were chasing a striker, with strong links to Borussia Dortmund wonderkid Erling Haaland before negotiations broke down.

This led to the re-signing of Lukaku, who joined on a club record fee of £97.5 million after leaving the club back in 2014. Negotiations were much smoother than those between the Blues and Dortmund as Lukaku was keen to return.

The forward got off to a fine start, netting on his debut against Arsenal and will look to push on as Chelsea's 'main goal' was secured.

(Photo by PRESSINPHOTO)

Chelsea added their 'bonus' signing on Deadline Day as Saul Niguez joined Thomas Tuchel's side, arriving from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan with an option to buy.

The Blues were in the market for a midfielder, having loaned out Billy Gilmour and Conor Gallagher to Norwich City and Crystal Palace retrospectively.

The transfer window was nearly capped off by signing Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, but the Blues were prized out of his signature as the La Liga club upped the price following the sale of Kurt Zouma.

The two new signings will be looking to make a real impact this season as Chelsea challenge for the Premier League title.

