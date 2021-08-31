Report: Chelsea 'Actively Working' to Sign Saul Niguez on Season-Long Loan With Option to Buy

Chelsea are actively working to bring midfielder Saul Niguez to the club on a season-long loan for the 2021/22 season, according to reports.

The midfielder's potential transfer will go down to the wire on Deadline Day.

Several sources have reported that Chelsea are working on the deal, which will include an option to buy.

David Ornstein of the Athletic was the first to break the news as he reported that the Blues were 'actively working' to seal a deal for the Spaniard.

It was revealed in Spanish media earlier that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but was later reported that Chelsea's pursuit of Saul was 'over'.

However, there has been another turn in the tale as the Spaniard could be on his way to Stamford Bridge after all.

Matt Law expanded on the news, stating that the 26-year-old is keen for Atletico Madrid to let him join Chelsea, which has kept talks alive,

Fabrizio Romano confirmed this news, stating that Saul's agent is 'working on a solution' over his future, with Chelsea 'still there' as the window comes to an end on Tuesday night.

Atletico Madrid have entered talks with PSG over midfielder Pablo Sarabia, who impressed at Euro 2020. The PSG man is thought to be Saul's replacement, paving the path for his move to Chelsea.

