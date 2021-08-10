Report: Chelsea Agree £34M Deal With AS Roma for Tammy Abraham

Chelsea have agreed a fee with AS Roma for Tammy Abraham this summer, according to reports.

The 23-year-old is set to leave Stamford Bridge after being deemed surplus to requirements by Thomas Tuchel as Chelsea look to bring Romelu Lukaku back to the club.

Lukaku's deal is on the verge of being announced and Abraham's future is close to be resolved.

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Chelsea have a £40 million asking price for the English forward and Atalanta. West Ham, Arsenal and AS Roma have all shown interest. But after Atalanta pulled out of a potential deal, Roma have taken the next steps and as per Di Marzio in Italy have a found an agreement with Chelsea.

Roma have agreed to pay the Blues €5 million upfront, with the remaining €35/40 million being paid over the next seasons. However the structure of the deal is yet to be finalised - whether it's a loan with obligation to buy or outright permanent deal.

Chelsea prefer to sell Abraham abroad instead of a London rival and not it is up to the forward to whether he wants to join the Serie A outfit.

Roma are willing to give Abraham some time to decide his future but will not wait beyond Thursday or Friday.

Abraham's exit will part-fund the club-record deal for Lukaku who completed his medical on Monday.

Tuchel has admitted Chelsea do need a number nine at the club this summer after losing Olivier Giroud.

"We lost Olivier Giroud who played a crucial role in the club," Tuchel told Sky Sports. "He was the kind of profile who likes to play with his back to goal, who likes to hold up balls, who creates space for Werner, Havertz, Pulisic; who is ready to fight physically with defenders.

"This is the kind of profile that we don't have in our squad right now and that we are looking for. It's still not the moment to talk about names because we have nobody signed yet and we will show all the respect to other clubs."

