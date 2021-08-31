Report: Chelsea Agree €5M Loan Deal to Sign Saul Niguez

Chelsea have agreed a €5 million deal to bring Saul Niguez in on loan from Atletico Madrid this season, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist has given the 'here we go!' as the midfielder prepares for a move to London.

As per Romano, an agreement has been reached, as have personal terms, and Saul will be in London 'soon' to sign the contract.

The final details and deal will be announced as the 'difficult' transfer is set to finally be completed.

It was a crazy transfer saga as it was revealed in Spanish media earlier that Saul's departure is 'closer than ever' but was later reported that Chelsea's pursuit of Saul was 'over'.

It was also reported recently that while the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

However, Pablo Sarabia has prioritised a move to Atletico over being involved in a deal between PSG and Sporting, speeding up Saul's move to London.

Chelsea have been in the market for a midfielder after allowing Conor Gallagher and Billy Gilmour to leave on loan this season.

Saul has been linked with Chelsea for weeks and a breakthrough has finally been achieved with the 26-year-old moving to Stamford Bridge.

