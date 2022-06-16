Report: Chelsea agree deal for Eddie Beach, Highly-Rated Goalkeeper From Southampton

The 18-year-old was linked with a move as Chelsea look to add depth between the sticks with the likely departure of Kepa Arrizabalaga imminent.

According to football.london journalist Adam Newson, the keeper is heading to Cobham this summer after deciding his fate between several interested parties.

The young prodigy was playing in Southampton's youth setup, and so the move will likely be to Chelsea's academy, with a view to join the main side in the future.

The player has been a constant name on the team sheet for Southampton in the under-18 Premier League, appearing 18 times for the club.

Though the details have not been announced, it is thought that a fee has been agreed for the Welshman's services.

Chelsea have spent recent seasons pondering their best choice for starting goalkeeper before the signing of Edouard Mendy, with Kepa's poor standard of performance leaving question marks over the position.

The move could be seen as a way of future-proofing their options, with the market becoming increasingly more scarce for world-class talent in goal.

Another goalkeeper on Chelsea's radar is Thomas Strakosha, the Albanian first-choice goalkeeper and former Lazio player turned free agent.

Talking to Fabrizio Romano, the 27-year-old said that he is "honoured" to be linked with a club like Chelsea, and that playing in the Premier League has been a dream since he was a child

