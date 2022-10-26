Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Agree Deal In Principle With RB Leipzig For Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, and the deal is moving along very quickly. The news broke weeks ago about Nkunku completing a summer medical with Chelsea ahead of a move, and now the deal is nearing competition.

Nkunku scored last night in the Champions League for Leipzig against Real Madrid, and is set to be Todd Boehly's first major commercial signing as owner of Chelsea football club.

The deal is nearly done, with only final details needing to be completed.

According to Fabrizio Romano via his YouTube, Chelsea have agreed a deal in principle with RB Leipzig for the transfer of Christopher Nkunku. 

Chelsea are in complete control of the deal, with the player only needing to wait and sign the last details of the deal before it can be completed. Fabrizio Romano has said it is nearing, "Here we go", territory, and will be a deal for 2023.

Nkunku is now expected to be a Chelsea player, but the contents of the deal in terms of whether he will sign for January or the summer are not yet out in the open or official.

Chelsea also have an eye on Josko Gvardiol, and reports have suggested the club will complete a double deal for the Croatian and Christopher Nkunku in the coming months.

A great deal for Chelsea, and more to come!

