Report: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Monaco Defender Benoit Badiashile

Chelsea have agreed a deal for yet another transfer in this January window, and this one has been agreed on the day the window actually opened. Benoit Badiashile is now set to become a blue.

The decision to turn to Badiashile came after the price for Josko Gvardiol rose after the World Cup. Chelsea felt the fee was too high and that money would be better spent elsewhere.

Chelsea have a total agreement for the French defender.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

As reported by David Ornstein of the Athletic, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile.

The medical is now being scheduled, and barring any break in the deal Badiashile is expected to become a Chelsea player in the next couple of days.

Chelsea will pay Monaco a fee of around €38million, which is about €60million cheaper than they would have had to pay for RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol.

L'Equipe have reported that Badiashile is set to sign a 6 and a half year contract with the club, this is similar to the 7-year contract his countryman Wesley Fofana signed in the summer.

Badiashile is set to travel to London either tonight or on Monday morning. He will undergo his medical and sign the final parts of his contract. Chelsea can then announce the player.

The final details remain in the deal, but Benoit Badiashile can be considered a Chelsea player.

