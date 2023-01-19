Report: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign Noni Madueke From PSV

The spending is not stopping at Chelsea and Noni Madueke is the next player to come into the club after Mykhailo Mudryk's signing last week. It is another exciting forward signing.

The club has been in negotiations with PSV for Madueke for a couple of weeks and a breakthrough has finally been reached between the club with an agreement reached.

Madueke is now set to travel to London to complete a medical.

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Noni Madueke from PSV. IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

As reported by Fabrizio Romano, Noni Madueke to Chelsea from PSV is now a done deal, with a verbal agreement in place between the two clubs for a fee of around €35million.

The player is on the way to London right now to undergo his medical and to sign his Chelsea contract which is expected to be a long-term deal of around 7 years.

Madueke is an exciting talent and Chelsea now have raw pace on either wing with him and Mudryk. Todd Boehly is wasting no time in aiding Chelsea to a rebuild.

Chelsea remain in line with FFP regulations and will continue spending in January. Noni Madueke will not be the last player the club buy, with a rumoured midfielder incoming soon, he remains unnamed for the time being.

Madueke is now very close to being finalised with only the medical and the final touches left to be completed. Chelsea are more active than ever in the January window.

