Report: Chelsea Agree Deal To Sign RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku

IMAGO / Picture Point LE

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku.

Chelsea have finally agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku, and the player is now fully expected to become a Chelsea player in 2023, as they finally seem to have gotten the man they've chased since the summer.

Nkunku has already completed a medical for Chelsea in the summer, and personal terms have been agreed for some time. The only thing holding back the transfer was the deal between the two clubs, which is now agreed.

The player will be the first major superstar signing of the Todd Boehly era, and one would think he will not be the last.

Christopher Nkunku

Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku.

According to Matt Law of the Telegraph, Chelsea have agreed a deal to sign Christopher Nkunku, even if an official announcement has not yet been made. 

The deal is expected to be for next summer, although the club may have signed him in January had his injury not have happened in France training last week.

Chelsea have reportedly been involved in the recovery of Nkunku from his injury, which is an outer ligament injury. The injury forced him out of the World Cup.

Christoper Nkunku

Chelsea finally have their hands on Christopher Nkunku.

It is a statement signing by Chelsea, with Nkunku being one of the most highly rated players around at the moment. He will fill in a gap in the Chelsea forward line, and be a massive part of the rebuild under Todd Boehly.

