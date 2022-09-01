Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Barcelona For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea have been chasing the signature of former Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang since the end of July and it has gone right down to the final hours of deadline day.

The West London side had been struggling to reach a compromise with Barcelona, with the Spanish giants not budging on their asking price.

That seems to have changed however, with The Athletic reporting a fee worth around €7.5million (£6.5m) having been accepted, despite the La Liga side previously asking for over €20m.

Aubameyang warming up for Barca's match versus Real Valladolid CF. IMAGO / NurPhoto

Although the new deal is now cash plus player, with left-back Marcos Alonso set to be moving in the opposite direction, as disclosed by journalist David Ornstein.

The contract with Aubameyang will reportedly run for two years, with the option of an additional 12 months based on how many appearances he makes during his second year.

Whilst there has finally been some significant progress regarding his transfer, it is unlikely that the 33-year-old will be match ready after suffering a suspected broken jaw protecting his family during a home intrusion on the weekend.

Aubameyang and Alonso clashing during the 2020 FA Cup final. IMAGO / Paul Marriott

It is yet to be determined how long the centre forward will be sidelined for, but with no time left for the Blues to search elsewhere, Aubameyang will be making his return to the Premier League.

