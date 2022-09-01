Report: Chelsea Agree Deal With Dynamo Moscow For Arsen Zakharyan

Chelsea have added a number of players to their youth ranks this summer, including Carney Chukwuemeka from Aston Villa and Chicago Fire's goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, and it seems they're still on the lookout.

Dynamo Moscow's Arsen Zakharyan is an up-and-coming star who has already made four caps for Russia and was u19 M-Liga champion for his club in 2020.

The triumph was rewarded with his promotion to the first team, and the midfielder has since racked up 54 appearances with 29 goal contributions, as well as winning 2021 Premier Liga YPOTY.

Zakharyan in league action back in April. IMAGO / Russian Look

Freelance journalist Hrach Khachatryan has revealed the move via his twitter and has disclosed that, whilst the Blues have reached an agreement for the 19-year-old, it is 'impossible' for the switch to be completed this window.

The reporter explained that Zakharyan will remain on loan in Dynamo until January 2023 due to problems with the money transfer.

The update suggests that there are still some parts of the agreement to work through and, although Chelsea won't be able to secure the player by the deadline (23:00 BST Thursday), he will more or less be a Blue come January.

Zakharyan gliding with the ball versus Zenit St. Petersburg. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A busy and chaotic summer transfer window is finally coming to an end, as the club and its supporters turn their focus to finding some much needed Premier League form.

