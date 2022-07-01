Report: Chelsea Agree Fee With Manchester City For England Attacker Raheem Sterling

Chelsea have agreed a deal with Manchester City for the transfer of England international Raheem Sterling.

According to reports the fee agreed between the two clubs will be £45 million plus £10 million in add-on bonuses.

After weeks of negotiations it looks like the transfer of Sterling will finally be completed, Thomas Tuchel wanted the winger to join his side before their pre-season tour in the USA.

Tuchel has already held personal talk with the 27 year-old and Sterling is siad to be interested in joining the West London club .

Many teams where interested in the England international with fellow London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham also looking to secure Sterling's services this summer, however the appeal of Champions League and challenging for the league title seems to be what has driven Sterlings' decision.

The four time Premier League winner signed for Manchester City in 2015 from Liverpool in a deal worth £37.5 million and is set to become the first male signing of the Todd Boehly era.

Chelsea have been very involved already in this summers transfer window and have come close to agreeing deals for Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele. With both deals set to fall through, it would be important for Boehly to complete the Sterling deal.

