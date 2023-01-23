Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Malo Gusto

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Lyon defender Malo Gusto. They must now try come to an agreement with the club in order to wrap up a deal for the full-back.

Gusto is the top target for Chelsea when it comes to the right-back spot, and the club believe he can provide competition for Reece James in the coming years.

At 19-years old it's an exciting signing for Chelsea if the deal goes through.

Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto. IMAGO / Just Pictures

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea have agreed personal terms with Malo Gusto. Their first bid has been rejected by Lyon, but they are set to try again in the coming hours.

Lyon would prefer to lose Gusto in the summer but the right offer is expected to make them change their stance and allow the player to join Chelsea.

There is a full agreement on personal terms between club and player. Gusto wants top join Chelsea, and it's now up to the Blue's to deliver a suitable offer to Lyon.

Reece James is expected back in the next two weeks, but Chelsea believe the drop in class when he is not in the team is too much to ignore. Gusto is being bought to help that problem.

A second bid will be expected by Chelsea in the coming hours or days after their initial verbal bid was rejected. There is nothing agreed between the clubs as of yet but the player has a complete agreement with the club.

Read More Chelsea Stories: