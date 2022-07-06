Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Manchester City Forward Raheem Sterling

With an agreement on fee reportedly close, Chelsea have today agreed personal terms with top target, Raheem Sterling, and are hoping to complete this transfer quickly.

Chelsea have today accelerated their move for Manchester City's Raheem Sterling, agreeing personal terms with the player and hoping to finalize a fee before they depart for the United States.

IMAGO / News Images

A report this afternoon by Matt Law and James Ducker broke the news that Chelsea and Raheem Sterling have reached an agreement over personal terms. The agreement will make him Chelsea's highest-paid player, with a figure of over £300,000-a-week being reported.

The Blues are keen to wrap this transfer within the next 24 hours and this is seen as possible. The squad is set to depart for the U.S. this coming weekend and manager Thomas Tuchel wants Sterling to be a part of the group.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Upon the completion of this season, the Englishman has taken time to consider his future at Manchester City and quickly decided to leave. After meetings with both Tuchel and Guardiola, the 27-year-old believed he could play a bigger role at Chelsea than at City.

Though this transfer has dragged on in recent weeks, it has never seemed to be in doubt, and now is on the brink of completion.

Read More Chelsea News