Report: Chelsea Agree Saúl Ñíguez Loan Move

Chelsea have reached an agreement terms over a season-long loan for Atlético Madrid star Saúl Ñíguez this summer, according to reports.

It was reported recently that the west London side had made an 'official bid' for the Spain international, as talks have been ongoing with the Blues weighing up their interest, however a deal could hang on the futures of other members of Thomas Tuchel's squad.

The Blues had opened talks for Saúl a few days ago, and it has emerged there is an official bid on the table - a loan with an option to buy should the 26-year-old decides to join Chelsea, with reports suggesting Manchester United hold an interest in the midfielder rubbished.

According to 90min, Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign Saúl on a season-long loan from Atlético, who have allowed the midfielder to choose his next destination amid interest from Manchester United.

However, it has been stated that the two sides are yet to reach a consensus on any clauses regarding future permanent transfers, as Chelsea prefer to be left with a choice in the matter, but Atlético want to include an option to buy for around £40 million.

Additionally, it has been mentioned that Saúl was flattered by Chelsea's resolve to get a deal over the line before the transfer window shuts on August 31, with the five-time Premier League winners keen to add a fourth midfielder to their ranks.

Chelsea must first make room in their squad by offloading other midfielders before announcing any fresh arrivals in the middle of the park. Ross Barkley and Tiemoue Bakayoko, both of whom have been given the green light by Tuchel to leave, could depart the club soon.

It has been mentioned that Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summer, so that the midfielder could join Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

What Thomas Tuchel said on his squad amid potential new additions:

"I am absolutely happy with our squad and the alternatives we have. It's not too big a squad, we were missing Christian Pulisic (against Arsenal) and that meant everybody else was in the squad.

"That means we maybe don't have the biggest squad but that we have a very competitive squad in all positions. This, on one hand, is necessary because we play a lot of competitions and we play the World Club Cup in December. We also played very long last season and there was the Euros and Copa America."

