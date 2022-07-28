Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Agreed Personal Terms With Leicester Defender Wesley Fofana

The 21-year-old has reportedly come to an agreement with the Blues despite the Foxes being resistant to the move.

The young defender has found himself in Chelsea's scopes after a deal Sevilla star Jules Kounde broke down according to journalist Ignazio Genuardi.

Despite rumoured continuous talks with the side, ultimately Barcelona has caught the eye of the young ace, and Kounde looks destined to play in Spain next season. Transfer Expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that their has been a deal agreed verbally for the Frenchman.

Thomas Tuchel's side is short of defensive options after the departure of Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger.

The Blues have in turn signed Napoli centreback Kalidou Koulibaly to help bolster their defence.

The manager is likely to still want at least one more centre-half this transfer window as the start of the Premier League season looms ever closer.

With Fofana interested in a move to Stamford Bridge, it is now important to win over Leicester, as they are reportedly reluctant to part with the youngster, so much so that they have rejected Chelsea's first approach.

As per Genuardi, the London outfit haven't rejected the idea of bringing in two new defenders before the end of the summer window.

Fofana made just seven appearances in the Premier League last season, a stark step down from the 28 games he played in the 2020/21 season.

The France U21 International may want a move in search for more consistent starts, with the Blues dominantly playing with a third centreback, unlike the Foxes who switch between systems with two or three.

