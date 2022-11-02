Report: Chelsea Ahead Of League Rivals In Jude Bellingham Race

The Metro reports that Chelsea's new owner has been in touch with the midfielder's father in an attempt to persuade his son to make the move from Borussia Dortmund to Chelsea.

This week, various outlets have reported that the German club are demanding £129million to part ways with the 19-year old, who has made 109 appearances for the Black and Yellows, and is set to be a key part of England's midfield at the World Cup in just under three weeks time.

Bellingham has seriously impressed for England this season and is set to head to Qatar for the World Cup IMAGO / Action Plus

Liverpool, Manchester City and Real Madrid are all known admirers of Bellingham and now Boehly's master plan has put Chelsea very much in the mix for his signature.

Bellingham still has three years left on his Dortmund contract but there are beliefs among the footballing community that he will depart the Signal Iduna Park next summer.

Bellingham has captained his side once this season versus Koln IMAGO / Sven Simon

When asked about his future after Dortmund's 0-0 draw with Manchester City last week, Bellingham said: "In all honesty, I'm not thinking about any of that.

"You won't be getting a headline out of me, but I'm just focused on Dortmund right now.

"I'm not even thinking about the World Cup, I'm trying to win games with my club and then we'll see what happens."

With Declan Rice also on Chelsea's radar, it remains to be seen how the Blues go about their midfield transfer business and whether Boehly can pull off what could be a stunning deal to transform his new club.

