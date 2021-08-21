Report: Chelsea Aiming to Offload Players Before Making Decision on Saúl Ñíguez & Jules Koundé Deals

It's all up in the air.

Chelsea are trying to sell a few players before pursuing moves for Atlético Madrid midfielder Saúl Ñíguez and Sevilla defender Jules Koundé, according to reports.

The west Londoners are looking to strengthen their squad further following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record fee worth £97.5 million.

Despite making a strong start to the new campaign with wins against Villarreal and Crystal Palace in the UEFA Super Cup and Premier League respectively, the Blues are eager to announce a few more arrivals before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

Photo by Ruben Albarran / Pressinphoto

According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea are looking to offloading a few names before making serious approaches to land Ñíguez and Koundé.

Thomas Tuchel's side are keeping tabs on Ñíguez, who has just two years left on his current deal at the Wando Metropolitano Stadium. Chelsea could decide to launch a bid for the 26-year-old in the coming days, with his current side expected to make a decision on the midfielder's future in Madrid.

Chelsea have so far failed to meet Sevilla's asking price for Koundé, who could be set for his third season in the La Liga if the Blues don't reach an agreement with Julen Lopetegui's side.

Photo by David Niviere/Abaca/Sipa USA

It was reported recently that the two sides were holding talks to come to an agreement over a potential sale for the 22-year-old, who is keen to move to Stamford Bridge by the end of the month.

The European champions are still keen to sign the Frenchman, but Sevilla yet to receive a convincing offer for the defender, who has three years left on his contract.

Sevilla rejected a bid in the region of €50 million from Manchester City for their star man last summer, and the Spanish side will not accept a bid lower than that amount this year, especially given the level of displays shown by the 22-year-old during the past season.

