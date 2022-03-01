Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea 'Already Made Contact' With AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

Chelsea have already made contact with AS Monaco midfielder Aureien Tchouameni as Thomas Tuchel 'wants him at  all costs', according to reports.

The 22-year-old has been hugely impressive in Ligue 1 this season, dominating in midfield.

As per Sport via Sport Witness, Chelsea have already made contact with Tchouameni. Thomas Tuchel wants him 'at all costs' and the player would prefer a move to England.

imago1009691416h

The report links Barcelona with the midfielder as they have followed him 'very, very closely'.

However, a move for the youngster is ruled out as they need o focus in other areas. Real Madrid have also 'put the handbrake on', giving Chelsea a free run at Tchouameni.

Tuchel is keen to sign him 'at all costs' and Chelsea have reportedly made contact for him.

Read More

Reports in November revealed that he is a player that Chelsea really appreciate, with the club keeping tabs on him for some time.

imago1009679627h

It was also reported that the youngster was on Chelsea's wishlist for the summer alongside national temmate Jules Kounde.

Chelsea have already scouted the midfielder and will look to sign him in the future as they could strengthen in midfield in the summer.

His current contract runs until 2024, although with building interest from many, it is unlikely that he will see it out at Monaco until then.

It remains to be seen as to whether Chelsea will be successful in their pursuit but they are positioned well so far.

Report: Chelsea 'Already Made Contact' With AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni

