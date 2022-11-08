Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

Chelsea are among the front runners to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick.

Endrick is looking to be that next big superstar in world football, and clubs are circling around the Brazilian wonderkid in the hopes of making him their next poster signing.

Chelsea are among the clubs with heavy interest in Endrick, and the race at the moment consists of three clubs. Real Madrid and PSG are the two other clubs with huge interest in Endrick.

The Blue's are fully committed to the race for the centre-forward, and have been monitoring his development at Palmeiras for a number of months.

Real Madrid and PSG are the competition for the signing, and each club will have presented a project and financial package to Endrick and his father. It will ultimately be their decision which club he signs for.

Chelsea have had several meetings with Endrick and his representatives, and the club are fully committed to signing the 16-year old sensation.

Endrick has three goals and one assist in the Brazilian Seria A this season, and at such a young age, them numbers are incredibly impressive.

Vinicius Junior and Neymar have came before him, but now Chelsea are hoping the next Brazilian sensation can come to the Premier League to make a name for themselves.

