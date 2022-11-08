Report: Chelsea Among Frontrunners To Sign Palmeiras Forward Endrick

Endrick is looking to be that next big superstar in world football, and clubs are circling around the Brazilian wonderkid in the hopes of making him their next poster signing.

Chelsea are among the clubs with heavy interest in Endrick, and the race at the moment consists of three clubs. Real Madrid and PSG are the two other clubs with huge interest in Endrick.

The Blue's are fully committed to the race for the centre-forward, and have been monitoring his development at Palmeiras for a number of months.

Chelsea are fully in the race for Endrick. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

According to Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are among the frontrunners to sign Brazilian wonderkid Endrick, and are fully committed to the race to sign him.

Real Madrid and PSG are the competition for the signing, and each club will have presented a project and financial package to Endrick and his father. It will ultimately be their decision which club he signs for.

Chelsea have had several meetings with Endrick and his representatives, and the club are fully committed to signing the 16-year old sensation.

Endrick has met with Chelsea several times to discuss a move. IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Endrick has three goals and one assist in the Brazilian Seria A this season, and at such a young age, them numbers are incredibly impressive.

Vinicius Junior and Neymar have came before him, but now Chelsea are hoping the next Brazilian sensation can come to the Premier League to make a name for themselves.

