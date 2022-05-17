Skip to main content

Report: Chelsea Among Premier League Sides Offered Robert Lewandowski's

Chelsea are among the Premier League sides that have been advised about the situation of Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski ahead of the summer transfer window, according to reports.

The forward is said to want to depart the Bundesliga club in search of a new challenge.

As per Graeme Bailey, Lewandowski's representatives have offered him to a number of clubs, including Chelsea.

imago1012050440h

The 33-year-old Poland international has one year left on his current deal in Germany and has informed the Bundesliga giants that he has no desire to stay at the club.

His agent, Pini Zahavi, who is also the agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri, has been urging Bayern to agree a deal with Barcelona for Lewandowski.

However, Bayern Munich are adamant that their star is not for sale despite his wishes.

Barcelona's poor financial situation would mean that they are unlikely to be able to pay a substantial fee for the forward, perhaps seeing Premier League clubs handed a boost.

imago1012002831h

Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur have all been advised about Lewandowski's situation.

However, none have taken the matter any further ahead of the summer transfer window.

Each of the listed clubs are facing uncertainties either on or off the pitch ahead of the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have appointed Erik Ten Hag as their new manager and must meet with him to discuss summer targets whilst Arsenal and Tottenham are still battling for Champions League football ahead of the final match of the season.

Chelsea are still operating under restrictions ahead of Todd Boehly's takeover at the club, with them unable to enter transfer negotiations until the new owners are in place.

imago1012055718h
