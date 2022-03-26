Skip to main content
Report: Chelsea Among Those Interested in Signing Goalkeeper Gaga Slonina

Chelsea are believed to be among a number of clubs interested in signing Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gaga Slonina, according to reports. 

The Blues already have three 'keepers among their squad with the likes of Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli all featuring for the west London side this season. 

Despite Roman Abramovich recently being sanctioned by the UK Government, it is believed that officials at the club are still working on their transfer plans, even though they are currently unable to sign or sell anyone. 

imago1007913715h

According to MLS Soccer, Chelsea are one of a few clubs who have shown their interest in signing Slonina from Chicago Fire.

Talks are suggested to have already taken place between the two parties but as a result of the sanctions on Abramovich, they had broken down.

At just 17-years-old, he is regarded to be one of the 'world's brightest teenage goalkeeping talents'.

Slonina spoke to Extratime in March about transfer rumours surrounding his name and said: "We don’t really talk about it much with my agent. I’m usually just telling him how I’m feeling every single day.

imago1007929424h

"We have such a good connection about that type of stuff. I know he’s working his hardest for me and I’m working my hardest to continue to get those offers. … I like to keep all that stuff out and just focus on the next game because obviously the next one’s the most important.”

He has made a total of 15 appearances in the MLS for his club, with seven clean sheets to his name.

imago1010482573h (2)
