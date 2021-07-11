Report: Chelsea and AC Milan Working on Final Details for Olivier Giroud Move

His three-and-a-half year spell in west London is coming to an end.

AC Milan are working on final details after reaching an agreement to sign Olivier Giroud from Chelsea, according to reports.

The 34-year-old had fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge since the turn of the year, and despite bagging several match-winning goals last term, he is set to depart the club after netting 39 goas in 119 appearances across all competitions for the west London outfit.

The Italian giants have been weighing up a move for the World Cup winner for some time, and after signing Fikayo Tomori from Chelsea for £24 million, the Rossoneri are close to sealing a deal for the France international.

(Photo by Julien Poupart/Abaca/Sipa USA)

As reported by Sky Sports via Sempre Milan, Chelsea and Milan have entered the final stages of negotiations over Giroud, and the latter are expected to pay €2 million for the former Lille star.

It has also been stated that talks could be done and dusted as late as Sunday, which will allow Giroud could travel to Milan for his medical on Monday.

After losing out to bitter rivals Inter in the race for the Serie A title last term, Milan have strengthened their frontline with the arrival of Giroud, who despite being in and out of the first team, maintained an impressive minutes per goal record for Chelsea last season

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

After enduring a positive spell under former boss Frank Lampard, Giroud was often named on the bench under Thomas Tuchel, who placed his faith in the likes of Kai Havertz, Timo Werner and Mason Mount to deliver the goods.

Since signing for Arsenal in 2012, Giroud has bagged 90 goals and 28 assists in 255 outings in England's top-flight.

With Chelsea looking to bolster their forward line ahead of next season, Giroud's departure is arguably the best solution for both parties ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube