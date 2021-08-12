Report: Chelsea and Atalanta in 'Concrete' Talks For Davide Zappacosta

Contacts between Chelsea and Serie A outfit Atalanta regarding a permanent transfer for Davide Zappacosta are 'concrete', according to reports in Italy.

The Blues are looking to offload the Italian ahead of the new season.

As per Alfredo Pedulla, contacts are 'concrete' between the clubs ahead of a potential move for Zappacosta.

There has been plenty of interest in the defender, who spent last season on loan at Genoa.

Chelsea have tried to offload Zappacosta, offering the defender in a player plus cash deal for Romelu Lukaku. However, this bid was rejected as Inter Milan wanted to choose who to sign for the right back position.

Zappacosta had previously been linked with Inter following successful loan spells at Roma and Genoa, and was reportedly 'waiting for a call' from Inter ahead of the new campaign.

It was reported that Fiorentina were turning their attention to the wing-back but the club will be looking to sell Lirola before they make a move for the defender.

The defender signed for Chelsea in 2017 under Antonio Conte and the Blues are keen to get the 29-year-old off the books this summer.

Zappacosta played 25 games last season, scoring four goals and recording two assists.

The Italian has a year left on his Chelsea contract so now would be the time to sell the defender as interest hots up for his signature.

