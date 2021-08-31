Report: Chelsea and Atletico Madrid Re-Open Saul Niguez Talks Following Thomas Tuchel Demand

Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are 'talking again' regarding a deal for Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez, according to reports.

The 26-year-old has been linked with a move to the Blues for weeks.

As per Graeme Bailey, Chelsea and Atletico Madrid are 'talking again' about a deal for Saul.

He continues to report that talks broke down between Saul and Chelsea last week but the club have come back in for the midfielder.

It has been mentioned that Chelsea are insisting on signing Saul this summer, so that the midfielder could join Thomas Tuchel's squad for the 2021/22 campaign.

Bailey continues to write that Chelsea boss Tuchel wants another central midfielder and Saul could arrive on loan by the end of Tuesday's transfer deadline.

It was recently reported that the loan switch was 'extremely unlikely'.

While the La Liga side are ready to let the midfielder leave on loan for the 2021/22 campaign, they are struggling to find a suitable replacement for Saúl, who has been on Chelsea's radar in recent weeks.

Reports in Spain on Deadline Day stated that Saul's departure from Atletico is 'closer than ever' as Chelsea push for a move for the midfielder.

If a move happens, the futures of Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ethan Ampadu could be in doubt despite reports that the pair would remain at Stamford Bridge this summer.

Chelsea could have a busy Deadline Day as they look to seal a double swoop for Saul and fellow La Liga star Jules Kounde.

