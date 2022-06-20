Report: Chelsea And Atletico Madrid Target French Right Back Jonathan Clauss From RC Lens

Chelsea are among a few teams that have taken great interest in French right back Jonathan Clauss this summer according to French newspaper La Voix Du Nord as his contract is set to expire next year.

The 29-year-old could look to bolster Thomas Tuchels defence, with Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta both looking to join Barcelona leaving a abundance of full backs in the Blues first team.

The report claims, Chelsea have been watching Clauss in Ligue 1 this season where he has been the stand out man for the French club. Registering 11 assists and scoring five , the club has valued him at a small fee of £8.5 million.

To go along with that , Clauss was named in Ligue 1 team of the season along side the big names of Kylian Mbappe and Marquinhos. To make last season even better , the right back managed to grab four caps for his national side as he looks to put his name in hat for the upcoming World Cup squad.

With his standout season , Clauss has gained the attraction from Chelsea, Atletico Madrid and fellow French team Marseille with only one year left on his contract. He could potentially contest Reece James for the right back position.

With an interview with RMC Sport, Clauss was asked what his dream club was. "Since I was a kid, It’s Chelsea and it remains Chelsea" he replied.

With the asking price so cheap , this could potentially be the best bargain of the summer if Chelsea was to take up on their interest. If we do see the departure of Azpilicueta, this deal could become very possible.

