Report: Chelsea And Barcelona Reach Advanced Negotiations For Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea continues to negotiate with Barcelona for Gabonese forward  Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but today it seems like there has been a major breakthrough regarding this potential deal.

According to Spanish journalists Toni Jaunmarti and Albert Roge, Chelsea and Barcelona are now in advanced talks and are very close to agreeing on a fee of £18.6 million plus £4.2 million in add-ons.

There is optimism from both camps that a deal can be made and completed in the coming hours.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Chelsea looked like they were close to pulling out of the deal for the former Arsenal forward after not being able to agree upon a suitable price for Aubameyang but with the reports coming out today, the 33-year-old could potentially be a Blue early next week. 

The Blues could do with bringing in Aubameyang to strengthen Thomas Tuchels's attack, with Kai Havertz not quite firing in the goals, Chelsea could do with a proven Premier League goal scorer. 

Aubameyang and Tuchel

Tuchel has previously worked with the 33-year-old back in Germany for Borrusia Dortmund, where the two shared a close bond. When working together, Aubameyang scored 79 goals under Tuchels management 

Chelsea is still looking at Everton forward Anthony Gordon and Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana who was left out of the Foxes match day squad in their loss to Southampton. 

