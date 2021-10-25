Report: Chelsea and Christensen Have Had 'No Contact' For Two Months Over Contract

Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen has, according to reports, had 'no contact' with his west London side over contract negotiations for two months.

The Danish 25-year-old's contract is set to expire in the summer of 2022, and Thomas Tuchel is reportedly keen to keep him on at Stamford Bridge.

As per Goal.com, reported by Nizaar Kinsella, Christensen has not had any contact over a possible contract extension since August, with the latest offer to the Danish defender standing at a four-year deal with the option to extend for another season.

That extension would, however, keep him as one of the lowest-earning senior players at the club, despite it still being a significant pay rise for him.

Due to this situation, Christensen reportedly wants to stay, but feels undervalued at the club, with a lot of the attention on the Blues defence, being aimed at Thiago Silva and Antonio Rudiger.

The 25-year-old has been at the west London side since he was just 16-years-old, when he moved from Danish side Brondby in a £500,000 deal back in 2012.

Christensen is not the only defender on Chelsea's books whose contract is set to expire soon.

Chelsea's Rudiger, Thiago Silva and Cesar Azpilicueta all have contracts that currently expire in the summer of 2022.

Amidst much speculation about the departure of Antonio Rudiger and Thiago Silva, captain Azpilicueta seems relatively relaxed on his own position at the Bridge.

"I don't have any concerns. I feel fully trusted by the club since I arrived. At the moment, it is true that my contract ends in June, but I just focus on what's next, to train and play the best I can.

"Everything will take care of itself. Of course, I love to be here, I feel loved since I arrived and my aim is to be here for as long as I can

