Report: Chelsea And Leicester £10m Apart In Valuation For Wesley Fofana

As Chelsea look to further strengthen their defence this transfer window, they have shown interest in Leicester City centre-half Wesley Fofana and have had several bids turned down.

According to the Independent, the Blues are currently £10 million short of the Foxes valuation for the 21-year-old.

It was earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel's side had had a £70 million bid turned down but the feeling now is that Fofana would be available for £80 million.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been brought in this summer to bolster the back-line, however, it looks like there are set to be even more arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Fofana started Leicester's opening league game against Brentford at the King Power Stadium. He was unable to keep a clean sheet, playing on the right-hand side of the back three, as the away side came from two goals down to saviour a point.

The saga looks set to continue over the next few days, with talks between the two clubs expected to carry on.

