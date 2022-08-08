Report: Chelsea And Leicester £10m Apart In Valuation For Wesley Fofana

As Chelsea look to further strengthen their defence this transfer window, they have shown interest in Leicester City centre-half Wesley Fofana and have had several bids turned down.

According to the Independent, the Blues are currently £10 million short of the Foxes valuation for the 21-year-old.

It was earlier reported that Thomas Tuchel's side had had a £70 million bid turned down but the feeling now is that Fofana would be available for £80 million.

Kalidou Koulibaly has already been brought in this summer to bolster the back-line, however, it looks like there are set to be even more arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fofana started Leicester's opening league game against Brentford at the King Power Stadium. He was unable to keep a clean sheet, playing on the right-hand side of the back three, as the away side came from two goals down to saviour a point.

The saga looks set to continue over the next few days, with talks between the two clubs expected to carry on.

Read More Chelsea News