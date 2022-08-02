Report: Chelsea and Leicester City £20 Million Off In Wesley Fofana Valuation

Leicester City are known for highly valuing their players and recent reports state that has not changed, given the supposed gap between theirs and Chelsea's value of one of their players.

After their interest went public recently, Chelsea have begun negotiating with the Foxes for Wesley Fofana. The two clubs are reportedly far off in their initial valuations, but that is not putting Chelsea off, according to one reporter.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

CBS Sports Golazo's Ben Jacobs has been very involved with the Blues' business this summer window and has now provided an update on this deal. The two clubs are around £20 million apart with their valuations, but Jacobs stated that Chelsea are willing to go up.

He also mentions that PSG have recently enquired regarding Fofana's availability. However, this interest is seen as a non-starter, with the French side only valuing him at around £55 million in total, a figure not even close to Leicester's asking price.

IMAGO / PA Images

The report also details Chelsea's long-standing interest in the 21-year-old. They looked at him both last summer and this January with the idea of pursuing a deal in future windows, something that has been pushed forward by missing out on other targets.

Leicester do not wish to sell and, with Fofana having recently renewed his contract, they have a strong negotiating point. Chelsea are hoping the player's openness to the move will help, though negotiations are said to be 'very challenging'.